The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony Pictures Man Quits To Form Games Studio

First things first: Yair Landau is perhaps the best name of all time. Second things second: Yair Landau, formerly of Sony Pictures, has left both Sony and the movie business behind, and will instead be focusing on setting up a studio described as "a new games and animation venture to develop and produce content for use across all media". I have my suspicions about vaguely-worded things like that, but hey, how can a guy with the name Yair Landau get things wrong?
Sony Picture's Landau Planning Games Startup [Next-Gen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles