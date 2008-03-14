Sony Pictures Man Quits To Form Games Studio

First things first: Yair Landau is perhaps the best name of all time. Second things second: Yair Landau, formerly of Sony Pictures, has left both Sony and the movie business behind, and will instead be focusing on setting up a studio described as "a new games and animation venture to develop and produce content for use across all media". I have my suspicions about vaguely-worded things like that, but hey, how can a guy with the name Yair Landau get things wrong?
