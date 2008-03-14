Sony Responds To February NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

The PlayStation 2 certainly went beyond our own expectations last month, but even Sony says that its February sales from the NPD Group were a "surprise and delight." On the PlayStation 3 front, the company rubs its PlayStation 3 sales in Microsoft's face, starting off its statement with mention of the "sales eclipse" the console had over the Xbox 360. Great, kid. Don't get cocky.
Some quick addition on Sony's part reveals that, with the help of the PSP, 875,969 hardware units across the PlayStation family were sold to gamers in the US of A. It capitalises on another carefully chosen figure, pointing to $US 511 million in sales across the brand, more than Microsoft and Nintendo.
The official statement puts a big focus on the future, with CEO Jack Tretton quoted as saying "Consumers are recognising the tremendous value of PS3 and we believe that Blu-ray becoming the high-def format of choice was the tipping point for many consumers. With monster titles like Gran Turismo 5 Prologue and Grand Theft Auto IV launching in April and Metal Gear Solid 4 in June, we're demonstrating this is the year for PS3". Hurrah! The whole thing is below.
PS3 Sales Eclipse Xbox 360 for Second Straight Month; Year-Over-Year Sales More Than Doubled
Total PlayStation Hardware Unit Sales Top 875,969
PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™) outsold Xbox 360 for the second straight month with 280,841 hardware units sold in February, 10% higher than Microsoft (according to NPD February 2008 sales data). Year-over-year this represents 120% sales growth.
* Wait, There's More... Next month will see the introductions of heavyweights Grand Theft Auto IV and PS3-exclusive Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, and June will usher in the monster 2008 title Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. And let's not forget DUALSHOCK®3 rumbles to North American retailers in April. The arsenal of 2008 blockbusters including LittleBigPlanet, Resistance 2, MotorStorm 2, and SingStar, combined with current momentum for Blu-ray, will further PS3 enthusiasm throughout the year.
* PLAYSTATION®Network Is Burgeoning: Currently in North America there are more than 3.3 million registered PLAYSTATION Network accounts and more than 56 million total downloads life-to-date from PLAYSTATION®Store. PLAYSTATION Network total downloads exceeded 6.3 million in February 2008, compared to 6.6 million at the peak of the holiday season in December 2007. Only on PLAYSTATION Network can you find innovative games like Calling All Cars, Everyday Shooter, fl0w, PAIN, Tekken 5, Warhawk and Super Stardust.
PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) continued its trend of strong sales with 243,115 PSP hardware units sold in February, representing a year-over-year increase of 38%.
* If You Think February Sales Were Good... Rave reviews of God of War: Chains of Olympus, wipEout® PULSE and Patapon are already pouring in, not to mention the highly anticipated debut of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII on March 25, which are expected to further PSP sales growth.
PlayStation®2 (PS2) continues to surprise and delight mainstream audiences with hardware unit sales reaching 351,787 units. Additionally, for the third consecutive month PS2 sold more software units than any other console on the market, not only a testament to the staying power of PlayStation products, but also the incredible PlayStation software library.
Power of the PlayStation Portfolio
The PlayStation brand generated the most U.S. retail dollars in the industry for the second consecutive month with $US 511 million in sales, 52% and 6% higher than Microsoft and Nintendo, respectively.
* Year to date (Jan-Feb), the PlayStation brand generated nearly $1 billion in the U.S. market, 56% and 15% higher than Microsoft and Nintendo, respectively.
* PlayStation total hardware revenue was $204 million in February, 125% and 11% higher than Microsoft and Nintendo, respectively.
* PlayStation total software revenue in February was $US 247 million, 32% and 5% higher than Microsoft and Nintendo respectively.
CEO Perspective
"Consumers are recognising the tremendous value of PS3 and we believe that Blu-ray becoming the high-def format of choice was the tipping point for many consumers. With monster titles like Gran Turismo 5 Prologue and Grand Theft Auto IV launching in April and Metal Gear Solid 4 in June, we're demonstrating this is the year for PS3."
- Jack Tretton, president and CEO, Sony Computer Entertainment America
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink