Sony Responds To February NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

The PlayStation 2 certainly went beyond our own expectations last month, but even Sony says that its February sales from the NPD Group were a "surprise and delight." On the PlayStation 3 front, the company rubs its PlayStation 3 sales in Microsoft's face, starting off its statement with mention of the "sales eclipse" the console had over the Xbox 360. Great, kid. Don't get cocky.

Some quick addition on Sony's part reveals that, with the help of the PSP, 875,969 hardware units across the PlayStation family were sold to gamers in the US of A. It capitalises on another carefully chosen figure, pointing to $US 511 million in sales across the brand, more than Microsoft and Nintendo.

The official statement puts a big focus on the future, with CEO Jack Tretton quoted as saying "Consumers are recognising the tremendous value of PS3 and we believe that Blu-ray becoming the high-def format of choice was the tipping point for many consumers. With monster titles like Gran Turismo 5 Prologue and Grand Theft Auto IV launching in April and Metal Gear Solid 4 in June, we're demonstrating this is the year for PS3". Hurrah! The whole thing is below.