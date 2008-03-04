Sony Show A Little More Of SOCOM For The PS3

Ah, SOCOM. On the PS3. Forgot all about it. I'm probably not the only one, which explains Sony's recent marketing push for the game, with a big feature due in next month's EGM and a couple of screens posted up on the PlayStation Blog. The EGM feature, it's not here yet, but the screens, they are. One's above, the other after the jump (click on either to embiggen them). Oh, and if you're wondering about the new camera angle, developers SealTeam-6 would like you all to know that the game will ship with an option to revert to the "classic" SOCOM camera view.



