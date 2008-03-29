Sony Shrugs Off 360 Exclusive Grand Theft Auto IV Episodic Content In PR Shocker

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In a rare move from a product marketing executive, Sony Computer Entertainment America's Scott Steinberg has downplayed the commercial viability of the his competitor's exclusive content for Grand Theft Auto IV. Surprisingly, Steinberg doesn't think it's exactly the bee's knees. He tells GameDaily that "I personally don't think there's going to be a huge percentage of folks who jump into downloadable content for another price when they're still playing through the core product." I guess with a reported 100-hour playtime, he might have an argument.

But Scott goes on to pitch Sony's own exclusives, saying that "not only do you get Grand Theft Auto, but you'll get [Metal Gear Solid 4] , you'll get Gran Turismo and these are also brands that have moved hardware units." Calling those three games "the elite of the elite products that actually enable hardware to be sold with software." Oh... snap?

We expect even more beef when the full interview hits.

Sony Downplays GTA IV Episodic Content [GameDaily]

