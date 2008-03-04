Sony Teases Firmware 2.4 and New Chat Functionality

While Sony just took the time to confirm that 1 million PS3s had sold in the UK, it was a quote from SCEE managing director Ray Maguire that got us all hot and bothered:

Our momentum will continue with the introduction of in-game communication in the summer, firmware update 2.4 and the strongest line-up of games through our third party partners and our own studios.

Let's start the semantics minigame. Does Maguire mean that we'll see the 2.4 update in the summer? And does that mean we'll see in-game XMB?

Let the arguments commence! UPDATE: It looks like he may have been talking about this.

Sony hails retail as PS3 hits 1m [MCV]