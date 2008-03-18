Sony To Make Aesthetic Changes To Home?

Courtesy of a couple of readers, I just got done reading through the latest survey sent out to the beta testers putting Sony's Home project through its paces. Most of it is - as you' expect - a combination of the boring and pointless, though there is some interesting stuff regarding the game's central "plaza". Users were asked what, if they could pick, they'd like the game's all-important plaza/hub to look like, and were given ten styles to choose from, ranging from the ultra-minimalist to a cozy woodland getaway. Sadly, it seems my suggestion for using the bridge from Seaquest DSV has been completely ignored.