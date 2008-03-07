The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony's 2006 PlayStation Phone Patent

Yeah, we're a little sick of the rumour merry-go-round on this one too, but it's OK. This one's not a rumour. It's a patent application, and those are much more exciting! This application's for a gaming phone, which Sony filed back in 2006. While it looks like a double-sided phone, it's actually packing an iPhone-like full-screen touchscreen, allowing the device to emulate the interface of both a Sony Ericsson phone and a PSP. Course, this has never actually turned up, and in the iPhone's wake probably never will, but sometimes it's nice to just close your eyes and imagine what could have been, you know?
ORIENTATION BASED MULTIPLE MODE MECHANICALLY VIBRATED TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY [USPTO, via Unwired View, via Pocketgamer]

