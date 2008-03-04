Space Hulk Gets A Touch-Up

You've either played Space Hulk (the "accessible" board game) or Space Hulk (the old PC/Amiga/3D0 game) by now. I'm just going to assume that. This, then, is truly a pleasant surprise: A group of guys going by the name Teardown have, with the blessing of both EA and the Games Workshop, released a free-to-play update of the old classic. It lacks the first-person mode of the old computerised version, but anyone aching for another go-round of the board game will find this does the job quite nicely.
Space Hulk [Teardown]
You've either played Space Hulk (the "accessible" board game) or Space Hulk (the old PC/Amiga/3D0 game) by now. I'm just going to assume that. This, then, is truly a pleasant surprise: A group of guys going by the name Teardown have, with the blessing of both EA and the Games Workshop, released a free-to-play update of the old classic. It lacks the first-person mode of the old computerised version, but anyone aching for another go-round of the board game will find this does the job quite nicely.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink