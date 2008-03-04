Space Hulk Gets A Touch-Up

You've either played Space Hulk (the "accessible" board game) or Space Hulk (the old PC/Amiga/3D0 game) by now. I'm just going to assume that. This, then, is truly a pleasant surprise: A group of guys going by the name Teardown have, with the blessing of both EA and the Games Workshop, released a free-to-play update of the old classic. It lacks the first-person mode of the old computerised version, but anyone aching for another go-round of the board game will find this does the job quite nicely.

Space Hulk [Teardown]