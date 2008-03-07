Spanish Devs Working On Mystery Konami Title

Do you like mystery and intrigue? Excellent. Read on. Konami have announced a partnership with developers Mercury Steam (Jericho), whereby the Spaniards will develop a 360 and PS3 game for the Japanese publisher. What's the game about? No idea. It's all a big mystery, you see, but it's refreshing to see a Japanese publisher taking not just the Western, but European market, a little more seriously than is the norm. Press release follows after a couple of San Miguels and short afternoon nap.

Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH has announced that Spanish development studio Mercury Steam is to produce a new title for PLAYSTATION®3 and Xbox 360.

The as-yet unnamed title will be the latest release to be overseen by Konami's fast-growing European Development team. Details on the new project are currently shadowed in secrecy, but the title will form a major part of Konami's 2009-2010 line-up.

"With the development of New International Track and Field coming to an end, it is fitting that we are ready to announce this significant addition to our European Development roster," commented Dave Cox, Head of Product Planning for Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH. "Mercury Steam is an exciting and very talented group, and their plans for the first Europe-grown title for Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION®3 are both ambitious and ground-breaking. We look forward to unveiling full details of this stunning title further down its development cycle."

"We are delighted to be working with a publisher of Konami's obvious esteem," commented Enric Alvarez, Co-owner and Projects Leader for Mercury Steam. "Konami's track record for innovation and large-scale projects is second to none, and we are looking forward to working closely with them on a title that will match their high standards".