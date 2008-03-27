Speakers Named for 11th Electronic Gaming Summit

1Up Networks today unveiled the super-secret list of speakers for their upcoming 11th Annual Electronic Gaming Summit which includes headline Dr. Oren Harai. Yeah, I've never heard of him either.

Harai, author of 'Break from the Pack: How to Compete in a Copycat Economy, will be joined by a slew of other industry folks and journalists. Yes, game journalists:

Cammie Dunaway, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Nintendo of America, Inc

Jeff Bell, corporate vice president of global marketing, Interactive Entertainment Business, Microsoft

Peter Moore, president of EA Sport

Michael Pachter, managing director, research, Wedbush Morgan Securities

Jason Holtman, director of business development, Valve Software

N'Gai Croal, Newsweek

Daniel Sieberg, CBS News

Geoff Keighley, Spike TV

Brian Crecente, Kotaku.com.

Hey! I know that last guy! I sure hope everyone knows to not say anything around him, I hear he's a blogger.

