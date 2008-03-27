Speakers Named for 11th Electronic Gaming Summit

1Up Networks today unveiled the super-secret list of speakers for their upcoming 11th Annual Electronic Gaming Summit which includes headline Dr. Oren Harai. Yeah, I've never heard of him either.
Harai, author of 'Break from the Pack: How to Compete in a Copycat Economy, will be joined by a slew of other industry folks and journalists. Yes, game journalists:
Cammie Dunaway, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Nintendo of America, Inc
Jeff Bell, corporate vice president of global marketing, Interactive Entertainment Business, Microsoft
Peter Moore, president of EA Sport
Michael Pachter, managing director, research, Wedbush Morgan Securities
Jason Holtman, director of business development, Valve Software
N'Gai Croal, Newsweek
Daniel Sieberg, CBS News
Geoff Keighley, Spike TV
Brian Crecente, Kotaku.com.
Hey! I know that last guy! I sure hope everyone knows to not say anything around him, I hear he's a blogger.
