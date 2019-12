According to this scan from Japanese magazine Famitsu, the regular version of Metal Gear Solid 4 will retail for ¥8,800 ($US 91), the Special Edition will go for ¥9,800 ($US 101) and the bundle will go for ¥51,800 ($US 534). And the colour of the PS3 console in that special edition MGS4 bundle? That would be "steel". Fitting.

