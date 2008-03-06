The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SpongeBob SquarePants Drawn to Life

I am ashamed to admit that I'm a bit of a closet SpongeBob fan. Really, you can't blame me. When you have a child, and spend time with him watching television on occasion, you're going to eventually get drawn into liking one or two of his shows. SpongeBob, actually, can be quite funny at times.

As I mentioned before, one of my all-time favorite episodes is the one featuring the inordinately creepy DoodleBob, the creation of a artistically-lacking SpongeBob and a real-world pencil.

THQ contacted us after I posted about my reserved anticipation for the game with a couple of screen shots. I have to say they don't really assay my fears that the developers will entirely miss the point of what makes DoodleBob so awesome. In a nutshell? More creepy, less kiddie. Don't underestimate the SpongeBob adult fan club.

Hit the jump for a couple more screens and some of the game's details.

sb1.JPG In the game, as with the original toon, DoodleBob gets his hands on a magic pencil and uses it to wreak havoc on an unsuspecting Bikini Bottom. The game has you playing as a creature spawned, I suspect, from the pencil, using your own powers to defeat DoodleBob and save Sponge and friends.

The game's 20 levels will let you battle, erase and redraw enemies and will include a two-player versus mode.

sb2.JPG

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles