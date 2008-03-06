SpongeBob SquarePants Drawn to Life

I am ashamed to admit that I'm a bit of a closet SpongeBob fan. Really, you can't blame me. When you have a child, and spend time with him watching television on occasion, you're going to eventually get drawn into liking one or two of his shows. SpongeBob, actually, can be quite funny at times.

As I mentioned before, one of my all-time favorite episodes is the one featuring the inordinately creepy DoodleBob, the creation of a artistically-lacking SpongeBob and a real-world pencil.

THQ contacted us after I posted about my reserved anticipation for the game with a couple of screen shots. I have to say they don't really assay my fears that the developers will entirely miss the point of what makes DoodleBob so awesome. In a nutshell? More creepy, less kiddie. Don't underestimate the SpongeBob adult fan club.

Hit the jump for a couple more screens and some of the game's details.

In the game, as with the original toon, DoodleBob gets his hands on a magic pencil and uses it to wreak havoc on an unsuspecting Bikini Bottom. The game has you playing as a creature spawned, I suspect, from the pencil, using your own powers to defeat DoodleBob and save Sponge and friends.

The game's 20 levels will let you battle, erase and redraw enemies and will include a two-player versus mode.