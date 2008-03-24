Spring Contest! Some Reader's Idea!!

So! I've figured out what kinda contest we're going to run. Well, I didn't, but reader Benjamin did. He said an EGG DECORATING CONTEST would be a good idea. We agree. So who cares if Easter is over, that's it! Decorate an egg (yes, an actual egg), take a pic of it with a Kotaku sign and send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Commentland will vote for its favourite finalist. We'll kick this baby off right now, wrap it up on April 4th. Here's the loot. Good luck!