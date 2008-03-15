Square Enix Gets Around To Another US Virtual Console Release

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Square Enix's output on Wii's Virtual Console has been pretty light. It's been ActRaiser, specifically. Based on new ESRB ratings, it would appear that the publisher is doubling its efforts, bringing a second North American VC title out, the NES classic that... I'd actually never heard of until today, King's Knight. And I thought I knew my Square shooters! King's Knight is the publisher's first North American release, a vertical shooter with a Nobuo Uematsu score with a fantasy bent from 1986.

King's Knight isn't the only new addition, as Hudson's Final Soldier, a more traditional vertically scrolling shooter has also appeared as a potential Virtual Console candidate. It was originally released on the TurboGrafx-16 in 1991.

