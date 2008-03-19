Square Enix Going After Elderly With Internet

Square Enix internet fun! The RPG factory has hooked up with internet provider Nifty to build and operate a web portal for Japanese folks. Nifty will provide internet expertise, while Square Enix will provide content and hairstyles. Besides typical Square Enix fans, the web portal hopes to attract new users, namely females and seniors. Final Fantasy Golden Years Chronicles Arthritis Within anyone?

