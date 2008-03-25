The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Square Enix Members Site Goes Live. The North American Square Enix Members only site has officially launched. The site is currently featuring a Q&A with Crisis Core director Hajime Tabata, soundtrack giveaways and a couple of web apps, including the bizarre Zack Squat Test. You'll have to register (if you haven't already) to access the goods, but keep in mind that Members Only jackets are not required. Square Enix Members

