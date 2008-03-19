Square Enix Membership Has Its Privileges

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The house of Final Fantasy is bringing its Square Enix Member program stateside, starting March 24. However, if you want to pre-register, securing your username of choice, you can do that right now. What do you get for submitting all your personal information? We're not 100% sure, but Square Enix is promising access to "exclusive interviews, blogs, giveaways and more."

We don't think that the service will be substantively on par with Square Enix's Japanese equivalent, which gives gamers access to stuff like Virtual World and other desirable membership benefits. We'll see. I found the registration process unusually clunky, but if you're a Square Enix diehard, it may be worth your three minutes.

