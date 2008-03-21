Square Hosts Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII Launch Event

For all you San Francisco Bay Area Final Fantasy fans out there, Square Enix will be holding a Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII launch party at the Sony Metreon Centre. The event will take place next Tuesday, March 25 from 6:00PM - 9:00PM and will celebrate the history of Final Fantasy VII as well as the launch of Crisis Core. The first 100 people in line will get a commemorative T-shirt as well as be eligible for some raffle prizes. Shinra company ID cards will also be made at the event that will sport your name and photograph. Only 200 people will be allowed to attend so be sure to get there early!