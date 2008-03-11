Squeenix Promise To Shorten Localisation Delays

Some publishers are good at getting games out, globally, with minimal delays. Some, like Nintendo, are not. Some, however, are even worse than Nintendo. Like Square Enix, whose most recent AAA release - Final Fantasy XII - was released in Europe nearly a year after it first came out in Japan. Not. Good. Enough. Square Enix are looking at fixing that for future titles, though, telling Japan's Nikkei Net that in order to increase sales in non-Japanese markets they'll be trying a lot harder to give their games a simultaneous worldwide release. I'll believe it when I see it, but hey, at least it's a first step.

