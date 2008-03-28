S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky Gets Worldwide Release Date

GSC Game World loves S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky so much that they want to share it with the entire world, all at once. The follow up to last year's hit S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl will be hitting store shelves all over the damn place on August 29th.

"Our intention to deliver the game simultaneously worldwide is both a challenge and big responsibility to the many fans of the game around the globe. We are looking forward to achieve this ambitious goal in August." - said Sergiy Grygorovych, GSC World Publishing CEO.

Clear Sky is of course a prequel to the first game, featuring improved AI, a more fleshed-out story, and better character development. If they manage to iron out the bugs before they release this time around they could have a winner on their hands.