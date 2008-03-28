S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky Gets Worldwide Release Date

GSC Game World loves S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky so much that they want to share it with the entire world, all at once. The follow up to last year's hit S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl will be hitting store shelves all over the damn place on August 29th.
"Our intention to deliver the game simultaneously worldwide is both a challenge and big responsibility to the many fans of the game around the globe. We are looking forward to achieve this ambitious goal in August." - said Sergiy Grygorovych, GSC World Publishing CEO.
Clear Sky is of course a prequel to the first game, featuring improved AI, a more fleshed-out story, and better character development. If they manage to iron out the bugs before they release this time around they could have a winner on their hands.
GSC World Publishing and Deep Silver announce planned release date for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
Game will be released on August 29, 2008
Basingstoke, England - 27th of march 2008 - GSC Game World, computer games developer, its publishing subdivision GSC World Publishing and Koch Media, a leading marketer of video games, today announced the planned release date for the title S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky. According to the agreed plan, the game will ship August 29, 2008 worldwide. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky will be published by the games labels Deep Silver and GSC World Publishing.
"The topic of the release date for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky has created a lot of interest among gamers, press and fans. We're pleased to announce an exact date for this highly anticipated game now," said Craig McNicol, Managing Director of Koch Media.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky is a survival FPS game for PC based on a 'what-if' scenario of the second Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant accident. The game is created as a warning to mankind against mindless play with technologies. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky is the official prequel to the renowned S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game by the Ukraine-based GSC Game World studio. The game is set in 2011and brings forth the events to have preceded the third campaign of Strelok to the Zone centre. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky introduces an alternative look onto the events of the original game and offers the player to try himself out as a mercenary s.t.a.l.k.e.r. in search of his own path in the world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.
Official game site: www.stalker-game.com
