The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Stand Aside Yahtzee, Anne Diamond Stole Our Hearts

We're always on the lookout for the next entertaining review talent...even if it's not meant to be funny. These parental reviews from British TV personality Anne Diamond are absolutely perfect Friday reading. It's her sincere, unadulterated disgust for the content that makes her reviews so fantastic. Hit the jump for a bonus review.

Bravo to at least one parent taking the ratings system into their own hands and actually playing some of the games that otherwise go blindly criticized by the mass media...if only for the purpose of this one news article. And if you enjoyed the reads, make sure to hit up Daily Mail for the full set.

Anne Diamond gives her chilling verdict on the violent video games that are to carry age ratings [Daily Mail via WiiWii]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles