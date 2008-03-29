Stand Aside Yahtzee, Anne Diamond Stole Our Hearts

We're always on the lookout for the next entertaining review talent...even if it's not meant to be funny. These parental reviews from British TV personality Anne Diamond are absolutely perfect Friday reading. It's her sincere, unadulterated disgust for the content that makes her reviews so fantastic. Hit the jump for a bonus review.

Bravo to at least one parent taking the ratings system into their own hands and actually playing some of the games that otherwise go blindly criticized by the mass media...if only for the purpose of this one news article. And if you enjoyed the reads, make sure to hit up Daily Mail for the full set.



Anne Diamond gives her chilling verdict on the violent video games that are to carry age ratings [Daily Mail via WiiWii]