Star Ocean: Second Evolution Debut Trailer

The PSP has been very, very good to fans of Japanese RPGs new and old. At this point if you are a JRPG fan and don't own a PSP you are missing out on an amazing crop of games. This is the debut trailer for Star Ocean: Second Evolution, the PSP remake of Star Ocean: The Second Story for the PS1, due out April 2nd in Japan. It features tons of new voice work, artwork, and some lovely fully animated cutscenes, as you can plainly see here. I want, badly. I played enough of the original that an import might be in order. I'm sure Ashcraft won't mind me bugging him constantly for translation help. He lives for that sort of thing.