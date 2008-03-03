Starcraft 2 Is Blizzard's "Best Game Ever"

Lost Vikings? Great. Warcraft? Wonderful. Diablo? Fantastic. But Starcraft 2, well, it might just be better than the lot of them. Or at least that's what Blizzard is saying, hoping we'll be swept up by the pre-release hype and play along. Totally unnecessary, since we were going to do that anyways, but whatever. Blizzard's Chris Metzen:

I think we're all doing the best work of our careers... It's been very, very rewarding to see this thing take shape. Just getting back to that Blizzard of yesteryear where it's not all about WoW - don't get me wrong, I love WOW! But we're so much more than that.

After all these years, Chris, it's lovely to hear someone from within Blizzard say that.

StarCraft II is Blizzard's "best work ever" [Blizzcast, via Eurogamer]