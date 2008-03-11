Ahhh yes, new screens and the final box art for upcoming Steven Spielberg game Boom Blox. I'm actually kind of excited to get this. Crazy, I know!
Steven Spielberg's Boom Blox Final Box Art
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Bring back the Neverhood. Best. Game. Ever.