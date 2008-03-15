Street Fighter IV's Crimson Viper Detailed

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Capcom has released new media and in-depth details on Street Fighter IV's new characters. First up, Crimson Viper, whose moves are revealed to be the Thunder Knuckle, Burning Kick and Seismic Hammer. She's also the only character to have a special high jump (courtesy of jump jets in her boots...) and comes with two combos, Emergency Combination and Burst Time. Details on all of Viper's moves are after the gallery, which features 24 new screens of the American fighter.

