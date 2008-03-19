Street Fighter Movie Finds Its M. Bison

Back in February, we brought word of the Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun Li movie cast. It went something like this: Michael Clarke Duncan ("Balrog"), Chris Klein ("Charlie Nash"), Rick Yune (Chun-Li's trainer) and Kristin Kreuk ("Chun Li"). While we also knew that the Black Eyed Peas' Taboo would be joining the cast, we didn't know which role he'd be taking. Today, Capcom announced that Taboo will be "Vega", and Neal McDonough (pictured) will play "M. Bison". The movie will be out in 2009.

