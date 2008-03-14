Super Mario... Corset?

Gaming themed shirts? Check. Gaming themed socks? Ditto. Gaming themed corsets? Hrm. This must be a first for Kotaku: a Mario corset. From the Etsy page:

A supercute corset made from alternating RARE & vintage Super Mario Brothers and red & white polka dot print fabric, topped off with bias tape flanking the bodice, a delicate sweetheart-shaped bustline, two polka dot ribbon bows, crude contrast stitching and silver metal grommets in the back so you can lace up! FULLY boned for support.

Fully what? Hit the jump for view of the back.



