Wii fans starved for more Super Smash Bros. have dropped cash on Nintendo's newest mascot fighter at an alarming, record setting rate. Nintendo announced today that it had shifted 1.4 million copies of Super Smash Bros. Brawl in the United States during its first week on store shelves, with 874,000 of those being snapped up on day one. It still has a long way to go to get to the numbers its Gamecube predecessor did (7 million!). Insert something about printing money, it's a fad or Nintendo going third party here.
Super Smash Bros. Brawl Sells 1.4 Million In One Week
