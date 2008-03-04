Super Turrican Is Lonely

It's Monday, and that means it's time for the weekly Wii Virtual Console update! Hooray! This week brings us the derivative platform exploration of Super Turrican for the Super Nintendo (800 Wii Points), along with...nothing. Poor Super Turrican, all alone atop the new games list, begging the nice people to take a shot at the game that took the original Turrican and added a grappling arm, making it a sort of a homage to Bionic Commando and Metroid at the same time. It has platforming and exploration to offer! So much Super Turrican has to give! Did Super Turrican mention it was made by Factor 5 of Lair and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron fame? Well fine, if you aren't excited about Super Turrican, at least it gets to sit on top of last week's Kirby 64, which makes it feel better about being alone. Poor Super Turrican.