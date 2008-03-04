It's Monday, and that means it's time for the weekly Wii Virtual Console update! Hooray! This week brings us the derivative platform exploration of Super Turrican for the Super Nintendo (800 Wii Points), along with...nothing. Poor Super Turrican, all alone atop the new games list, begging the nice people to take a shot at the game that took the original Turrican and added a grappling arm, making it a sort of a homage to Bionic Commando and Metroid at the same time. It has platforming and exploration to offer! So much Super Turrican has to give! Did Super Turrican mention it was made by Factor 5 of Lair and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron fame? Well fine, if you aren't excited about Super Turrican, at least it gets to sit on top of last week's Kirby 64, which makes it feel better about being alone. Poor Super Turrican.
Super Turrican Is Lonely
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink