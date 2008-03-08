The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Taito Brings Space Invaders To Wii, Lets *You* Be The Invader

Japanese publisher Taito is going all out for the Space Invaders thirtieth anniversary. In addition to the rock solid Space Invaders Extreme for Nintendo DS and PSP (which I quite liked) and a suit of new Invader-branded products, Taito has announced it's dragging out the property for another go on the Wii. In Space Invaders Get Even, you're in control of up to 300 of the pixelated aliens, raining death and destruction upon the humans. Take that humans!

It's sounding like a fun Space Invader-y mash up of Pikmin and Rampage, something we could definitely get behind. No word yet on whether Space Invaders Get Even is a full-fledged disc release or a WiiWare title, but we hope they clear it up soon.

Taito Announces Space Invaders Get Even [Game Watch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles