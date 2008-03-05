Take-Two First Quarter Results Hit Next Week

It's been a little more than a week since Electronic Arts announced their intentions for Take-Two, plenty of time, if you ask me, for EA to host meetings with some of T2's major shareholders to help them see the light. But still there's no word from either company about how take-over plans are moving along.

Why?

I'd guess because people are waiting to hear what Take-Two has to say when they report their financial results for the first quarter, which ended back on Jan. 31. The company plans to report the results after the market close and then discuss them further during a 4:30 p.m. conference call. If an agreement isn't announced by Take-Two then, you can bet that Electronic Arts will don their white armor and prepare to take matter in their own hands.