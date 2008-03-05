The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Take-Two First Quarter Results Hit Next Week

It's been a little more than a week since Electronic Arts announced their intentions for Take-Two, plenty of time, if you ask me, for EA to host meetings with some of T2's major shareholders to help them see the light. But still there's no word from either company about how take-over plans are moving along.

Why?

I'd guess because people are waiting to hear what Take-Two has to say when they report their financial results for the first quarter, which ended back on Jan. 31. The company plans to report the results after the market close and then discuss them further during a 4:30 p.m. conference call. If an agreement isn't announced by Take-Two then, you can bet that Electronic Arts will don their white armor and prepare to take matter in their own hands.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles