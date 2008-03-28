Tales Of Symphonia Wii Gets June Release

Here's what we knew before, oh, just now. We knew Tales of Symphonia: Knights of Ratatosk was due for release in the "Spring" on the Wii. Least in Japan. We knew it's also to be localised and released in the West, re-christened as "Dawn of the New World". Now that it's right now, well, we now know that the game will be released in Japan on June 26, so at the very least, you now also know not to expect it in English anytime before that.

