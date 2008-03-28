The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

US Target Dump Indie Gaming Shirts

Hope you rushed in and bought some of those indie gaming shirts while you could, because no sooner do we start heaping praise upon Target for selling them than we hear they've pulled the shirts. Because they weren't selling. One of the developers whose game was featured has told Boing-Boing Gadgets:

[EGP T-shirts]sold slightly less then what Target views as good enough to keep in store. But [the distributors]are going to try the line out at places like Hot Topic and Urban Outfitters in the coming months. We will see how it goes.

Hot Topic? Surely things haven't gotten that dire, have they?
Target Pulling Experimental Gameplay Project T-Shirts? [Boing-Boing]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles