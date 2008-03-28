US Target Dump Indie Gaming Shirts

Hope you rushed in and bought some of those indie gaming shirts while you could, because no sooner do we start heaping praise upon Target for selling them than we hear they've pulled the shirts. Because they weren't selling. One of the developers whose game was featured has told Boing-Boing Gadgets:

[EGP T-shirts]sold slightly less then what Target views as good enough to keep in store. But [the distributors]are going to try the line out at places like Hot Topic and Urban Outfitters in the coming months. We will see how it goes.

Hot Topic? Surely things haven't gotten that dire, have they?

Target Pulling Experimental Gameplay Project T-Shirts? [Boing-Boing]