Tattoo You

Kotaku faithful T3CHTony loves all things Mario and doesn't care who knows it. Here's his recent tattoo that he received at Electric Tattoo in Pasadena, Maryland.
It's a relief to see that it's a cool tattoo. I like good tattoos and actually just got a new one in memory of my daughter two weeks ago but cringe whenever I see one that looks like it was drawn with an Etch a Sketch or whose subject matter may necessitate a lengthy explanation to the grandkids one day.
Very cool Tony - wear it with pride!
