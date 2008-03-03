Tattoo You

Kotaku faithful T3CHTony loves all things Mario and doesn't care who knows it. Here's his recent tattoo that he received at Electric Tattoo in Pasadena, Maryland.

It's a relief to see that it's a cool tattoo. I like good tattoos and actually just got a new one in memory of my daughter two weeks ago but cringe whenever I see one that looks like it was drawn with an Etch a Sketch or whose subject matter may necessitate a lengthy explanation to the grandkids one day.

Very cool Tony - wear it with pride!