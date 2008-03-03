The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tattoo You

Kotaku faithful T3CHTony loves all things Mario and doesn't care who knows it. Here's his recent tattoo that he received at Electric Tattoo in Pasadena, Maryland.

It's a relief to see that it's a cool tattoo. I like good tattoos and actually just got a new one in memory of my daughter two weeks ago but cringe whenever I see one that looks like it was drawn with an Etch a Sketch or whose subject matter may necessitate a lengthy explanation to the grandkids one day.

Very cool Tony - wear it with pride!

