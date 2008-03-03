An update for Team Fortress 2 was released on Thursday; the updates will be applied automatically. Additions such as adding a 'custom' tab to the server browser and fixing some class balancing issues are included, but there is a lengthy list of other updates, additions, and fixes over at the Steam website.
Team Fortress 2 Update Released [Steam]
