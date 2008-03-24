Team Ninja, The iPod

DS game NINJA GAIDEN Dragon Sword is on sale. People are buying it! And to encourage those people along, Tecmo's Team NINJA is running a special campaign from March 21st to April 16th, giving away 15 iPod 8GB Nanos to those Japan-based gamers who complete the game with the highest "Karma" score. Nice of Tecmo to give those away. Better yet, nice of Tecmo to trust people not to hack the game. Then again, it is just an 8GB iPod Nano...

