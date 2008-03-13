The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Teen Mugs 9-Year Old For PSP

A teenage boy kicked a nine-year-old English girl and then swiped her Playstation Portable in Great Hollands, Bracknell Monday.

The girl was walking with a friend when a man, aged 16 to 18, ran up and kicked her in the leg, before taking the portable. That's kinda crap.

Has the Playstation Portable become the candy of the 21st Century?

Man grabs portable PlayStation from girl, 9 [Get Bracknell, via Gay Gamer]

