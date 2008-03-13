Teen Mugs 9-Year Old For PSP

A teenage boy kicked a nine-year-old English girl and then swiped her Playstation Portable in Great Hollands, Bracknell Monday.

The girl was walking with a friend when a man, aged 16 to 18, ran up and kicked her in the leg, before taking the portable. That's kinda crap.

Has the Playstation Portable become the candy of the 21st Century?

