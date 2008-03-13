Teenage Zombies Playing With Their Food

Finally some gameplay footage of the game that combines two great tastes that taste great together - aliens and zombies! Teenage Zombies: Invasion of the Alien Brain Thingies! is a DS game coming out next month courtesy of Ignition Entertainment, which features a trio of undead teens who are humanity's only hope against an invasion by brain-shaped aliens. In this clip alone we see skateboarding, brain basketball, and one of the main characters bursting from inside of an alligator's stomach. If that doesn't warrant an immediate purchase, then I am grossly overreacting to disgusting game concepts once again.