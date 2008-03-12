Tekken 5 Online Getting DualShock 3 Support In Latest Update

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Namco Bandai hasn't forgotten about you, Tekken 5 Dark Resurrection Online players. Famitsu is reporting, by way of SDTekken, that the PlayStation 3 game is due for a patch that will see a handful of nice-to-haves added. In addition to DualShock 3 vibration support, new online tweaks, including a 1-on-1 "pickup match" and some lobby interface tweaks should be included in the software patch. There's also talk of some point tweaking for your Dan ranking, but we'll wait for the English language info on the update before we go and make arses of ourselves deciphering exactly what they are.

T5DR ONLINE Update Coming Soon! [SDTekken]

