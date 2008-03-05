Tetris Skirt Makes Me Resent My Penis

Needless to say, men have it pretty good as far as general anatomical conveniences are concerned. But the trade-off of social stigmas regarding dress-wearing are starting to chafe now that we've found this Tetris skirt that goes for a mere $US 45 on Etsy. We recommend you find a girlfriend, relocate to Scotland, crush our post-Puritan social norms or, in the rare case that you are a actually a female who hasn't felt too ostracised by this post to stop reading by now, buy the skirt for yourself.

Tetris skirt, size medium or large [Etsy via SpriteStitch]