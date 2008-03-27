Tetroid 2012: The Tetris Mash Up That Thinks It's An Experimental Soundtrack

Their are no lack of options when it comes to Tetris freeware clones, but this one, well it has a pair of worthwhile twists, its psychedelic presentation notwithstanding. Tetroid 2012 plays with the formula by adding other familiar block-busting elements, including an inverted play field that turns the mechanic on its head, switching to Arkanoid/Breakout style play. A fantastic concept. Add to that the soundtrack which features a collection of 21 electronic artists and you'd be a fool to pass up the download. More details and download links at Simon's blog.
Tetroid 2012 - DemoNetLabelArkaTetris Weirdness Alert! [GameSetWatch]
