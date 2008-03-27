Tetroid 2012: The Tetris Mash Up That Thinks It's An Experimental Soundtrack

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Their are no lack of options when it comes to Tetris freeware clones, but this one, well it has a pair of worthwhile twists, its psychedelic presentation notwithstanding. Tetroid 2012 plays with the formula by adding other familiar block-busting elements, including an inverted play field that turns the mechanic on its head, switching to Arkanoid/Breakout style play. A fantastic concept. Add to that the soundtrack which features a collection of 21 electronic artists and you'd be a fool to pass up the download. More details and download links at Simon's blog.

Tetroid 2012 - DemoNetLabelArkaTetris Weirdness Alert! [GameSetWatch]

