TF2 Plushies Inbound

Via G4TV, it's been confirmed that Valve's desirable, adorable line of plushies are about to expand beyond the Half-Life universe. They'll also be releasing plushies based on Team Fortress 2's iconic characters, with the big, cuddly Heavy to be first in line. All well and good, I say, but don't dilly-dally from the HL ones too long - my future, unborn son will not want a Wallace Breen plush toy, he will need one.
[GameTrailers TV]
