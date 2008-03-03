TF2 Plushies Inbound

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Via G4TV, it's been confirmed that Valve's desirable, adorable line of plushies are about to expand beyond the Half-Life universe. They'll also be releasing plushies based on Team Fortress 2's iconic characters, with the big, cuddly Heavy to be first in line. All well and good, I say, but don't dilly-dally from the HL ones too long - my future, unborn son will not want a Wallace Breen plush toy, he will need one.
[GameTrailers TV]

