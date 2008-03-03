TF2 Plushies Inbound

Via G4TV, it's been confirmed that Valve's desirable, adorable line of plushies are about to expand beyond the Half-Life universe. They'll also be releasing plushies based on Team Fortress 2's iconic characters, with the big, cuddly Heavy to be first in line. All well and good, I say, but don't dilly-dally from the HL ones too long - my future, unborn son will not want a Wallace Breen plush toy, he will need one.

[GameTrailers TV]