TF2's Romantic Shenanigans

Poor Heavy. For such a cuddly guy, he sure is unlucky with the ladies. Maybe it's all that killing he does for a living. I don't know. What I do know is that those unable to find a mate using more traditional methods can always resort to the internets. There's always that special someone waiting for you on the internets. Full, original comic's in a vertical format, so sorry, you'll have to click through for it.

19/f/Medic [Unknown @ Garry's Blog, thanks Mascott!]

