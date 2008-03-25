Thanks for the pedals... Thank you everyone for the offers of free Rock Band pedals, both broken and brand new. An Electronic Arts' product manager actually contacted us this afternoon to get directly in touch with Justin and fix things up. A big thank you to all of the readers and EA for doing the right thing... now stop emailing us with free pedals.
