ThatGameCompany's One Day Game

From Crackle: thatgamecompany Game Jam 0: Gravediggers
Ever wonder what a game created in 24 hours would look like? This is ThatGameCompany's Gravediggers, which they created for their 24 hour game jam on the Playstation 3. The premise sounds interesting for a game, collecting zombie heads, but it looks too small to be playable.
