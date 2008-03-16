The $US 4000 Wii Of Bedazzlement!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Regular Wii just a bit too vanilla for you? Perhaps you ought to have won Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Brawl tournament! Of course, if you suck at Brawl and think a Wii decked out with 20,000 Swarovski crystals is very much "your thing," you could possibly just grab one from Crystal Icing, maker of all things crystallised. They're not currently selling them, but I'm sure if you got them on the phone and asked them to charge four grand to your credit card, something could be worked out.

The Brawl to End Them All... [Crystal Icing]

