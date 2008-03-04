The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The $US 400 Arcade Game... Cardboard? Oh Yes.

Developer Cave has churned out some amazing shmups. Amazingly hard and amazingly great. Have a gander at MUSHIHIME SAMA FUTARI and DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou. Truly stuff for the utterly devoted. People who are so into Cave shmups that they'd pay ¥44,500 ($US 430) for a cardboard box! This isn't just any old cardboard box, but a Cave cardboard box which has Cave's Muromachi era shooter Guwange written on the outside. It also has DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou handwritten on it as well. Meaning? This cardboard box was used to send out a Guwange arcade board in 1999 and then presumably a DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou one in 2002. It's not just cardboard! It's Cave cardboard, dammit! Not sure I'd pay four large for it, but I do understand. When I met Cave's resident genius Tsuneki Ikeda, I asked for his autograph, and I never do that.

wanwanview-img600x450-1204023670dscn1874.jpgwanwanview-img600x450-1204023693dscn1878.jpgwanwanview-img450x600-1204023682dscn1877.jpg

Cave Cardboard [Yahoo!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles