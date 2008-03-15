The Dr. Wily Flowchart

If you are reading Kotaku on a Friday afternoon, chances are that your productivity is lacking. Hey, we have no problem with that. No problem at all. But in case you wanted to do a little business multitasking with your gaming news, here's a pretty fantastic Mega Man flow chart, mapping Dr. Wily's various success/failure scenarios. Enjoy it, you bunch of lazy, pathetic employees/awesome, loyal readers. If we were your boss we'd gladly fire you/give you a major promotion.



