The swarm of Zerg-related media from StarCraft II continues to creep out of Blizzard, with a proper direct-feed look at the reveal trailer we saw the other night. It's a blend of in-game cinematic action and gameplay, with just a dash of pre-rendered stuff, all under a melodramatic narration that should have fanboys shivering with delight.
The Dramatic Zerg Reveal Trailer, Now In Direct Feed Clarity
