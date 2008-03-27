The Egg Contest Just Got More Amazinger

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

My loot? Pretty good. Definitely a solid contest's worth of rare and just flat out cool stuff. Now, we have something to sweeten the deal. Bethesda will also be giving the winner of our Paint-An-Egg-Contest a Vault Boy Fallout 3 shirt. There's more! The back of this shirt is signed by Fallout 3 team. So big kudos for Bethesda for pitching this in and for the devs for writing their names!

