The Egg Contest Just Got More Amazinger

My loot? Pretty good. Definitely a solid contest's worth of rare and just flat out cool stuff. Now, we have something to sweeten the deal. Bethesda will also be giving the winner of our Paint-An-Egg-Contest a Vault Boy Fallout 3 shirt. There's more! The back of this shirt is signed by Fallout 3 team. So big kudos for Bethesda for pitching this in and for the devs for writing their names!